Shehroze Kashif summits Mount Cho Oyu, world’s 13th highest peak

LAHORE: Shehroze Kashif, the unstoppable force of adventure, has successfully summited the majestic Mount Cho Oyu, standing tall at an awe-inspiring 8,188 meters above sea level.

This is a significant moment for our nation. Shehroze shared his feelings about this achievement, saying, “It’s more than just a sport for me. It’s a responsibility to make my country proud, and I’m just one step away from my final victory. With my journey, I hope to motivate those who are looking for hope and guidance to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.”

This remarkable achievement positions Shehroze as the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to successfully summit 13 of the world’s highest peaks. His next goal is Mount Shishamangama, the final highest peak that he has yet to summit. Achieving this will make him the youngest Pakistani climber to successfully ascend all 14 of the world’s highest peaks. We are genuinely proud of Shehroze and eagerly wait to hear this news soon.

He also conveyed his profound gratitude to BARD Foundation, recognizing the important role such institutions play in empowering our youth to establish their own identity and make major contributions. These organizations, by providing support and opportunities, serve as catalysts for the aspirations and achievements of the upcoming generation.

“It’s wonderful news for the foundation and all of us. We’ve been looking forward to the time when Shehroze will make history after summiting all 14 of the world’s highest peaks. Amid economic challenges, where many young people find it hard to pursue their dreams, these achievements serve as beacons of hope for our country. We look forward to seeing more young people entering this field and taking Pakistan’s image to new heights, said Mehreen Dawood, the Managing Director of BARD Foundation.

“We have always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023