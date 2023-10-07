BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-07

Shehroze Kashif summits Mount Cho Oyu, world’s 13th highest peak

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

LAHORE: Shehroze Kashif, the unstoppable force of adventure, has successfully summited the majestic Mount Cho Oyu, standing tall at an awe-inspiring 8,188 meters above sea level.

This is a significant moment for our nation. Shehroze shared his feelings about this achievement, saying, “It’s more than just a sport for me. It’s a responsibility to make my country proud, and I’m just one step away from my final victory. With my journey, I hope to motivate those who are looking for hope and guidance to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.”

This remarkable achievement positions Shehroze as the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to successfully summit 13 of the world’s highest peaks. His next goal is Mount Shishamangama, the final highest peak that he has yet to summit. Achieving this will make him the youngest Pakistani climber to successfully ascend all 14 of the world’s highest peaks. We are genuinely proud of Shehroze and eagerly wait to hear this news soon.

He also conveyed his profound gratitude to BARD Foundation, recognizing the important role such institutions play in empowering our youth to establish their own identity and make major contributions. These organizations, by providing support and opportunities, serve as catalysts for the aspirations and achievements of the upcoming generation.

“It’s wonderful news for the foundation and all of us. We’ve been looking forward to the time when Shehroze will make history after summiting all 14 of the world’s highest peaks. Amid economic challenges, where many young people find it hard to pursue their dreams, these achievements serve as beacons of hope for our country. We look forward to seeing more young people entering this field and taking Pakistan’s image to new heights, said Mehreen Dawood, the Managing Director of BARD Foundation.

“We have always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Abdul Razak Dawood BARD Foundation Shehroze Kashif

Comments

1000 characters

Shehroze Kashif summits Mount Cho Oyu, world’s 13th highest peak

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

LHC links all new uplift schemes to its approval

IK’s applications: IHC verdict expected in two to three days

Import of used cars: Surge causing adverse impact on local auto sector

Fresh medical report submitted to LHC: ‘Nawaz still feels chest pains’

Read more stories