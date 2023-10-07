BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
US expels two Russian diplomats in reciprocal step

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:02am

WASHINGTON: The United States said Friday it was expelling two Russian diplomats, a retaliatory step after Moscow kicked out two Americans last month.

“In response to the Russian Federation’s specious expulsion of two US embassy Moscow diplomats, the State Department reciprocated by declaring persona non grata two Russian embassy officials operating in the United States,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Russia said last month that it was expelling two US diplomats for liaising with a Russian citizen who had formerly worked at the US consulate in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Robert Shonov.

