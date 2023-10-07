Markets Print 2023-10-07
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 06, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,493.57
High: 47,619.26
Low: 47,402.58
Net Change: 41.19
Volume (000): 116,567
Value (000): 5,057,458
Makt Cap (000) 1,637,463,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,177.94
NET CH (+) 263.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,022.52
NET CH (-) 27.62
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,099.21
NET CH (-) 46.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,713.88
NET CH (+) 154.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,358.12
NET CH (-) 35.23
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,652.63
NET CH (+) 36.80
------------------------------------
As on: 06-October-2023
====================================
