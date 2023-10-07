KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 06, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,493.57 High: 47,619.26 Low: 47,402.58 Net Change: 41.19 Volume (000): 116,567 Value (000): 5,057,458 Makt Cap (000) 1,637,463,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,177.94 NET CH (+) 263.18 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,022.52 NET CH (-) 27.62 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,099.21 NET CH (-) 46.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,713.88 NET CH (+) 154.81 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,358.12 NET CH (-) 35.23 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,652.63 NET CH (+) 36.80 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-October-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023