Sri Lanka shares end lower, weighed by financials

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.51% at 10,987.12.

For the week, the index declined nearly 3.1%, its biggest weekly fall since December 2022.

LOLC Finance and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka were the top losers on the CSE, falling 2% and 1.86%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index was flat at 21.3 million shares.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 611.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.9 million) from 672.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 57.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 560.8 million rupees, the data showed.