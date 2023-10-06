BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower, weighed by financials

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.51% at 10,987.12
Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 04:31pm

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.51% at 10,987.12.

For the week, the index declined nearly 3.1%, its biggest weekly fall since December 2022.

LOLC Finance and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka were the top losers on the CSE, falling 2% and 1.86%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index was flat at 21.3 million shares.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials, industrials weigh

The equity market’s turnover fell to 611.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.9 million) from 672.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 57.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 560.8 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower, weighed by financials

Caretaker FM Jilani defends decision to expel illegal immigrants

Open-market: rupee at 281.5-278.5 against US dollar, under inter-bank rate

Nawaz’s return to Pakistan on Oct 21 is final, says Shehbaz

Govt may raise PDL on diesel to Rs60 as declining sales dent target: JS Global

Report submitted to LHC shows Nawaz has ‘residual anginal symptoms’

AHL expects decline in petroleum prices by up to Rs41 per litre

Four-wicket De Leede helps Dutch bowl out Pakistan for 286

PPL sees production gain, it says

Oil prices hold steady, Russia rolls back diesel export ban

Russia lifts ban on most diesel exports

Read more stories