Report submitted to LHC shows Nawaz has ‘residual anginal symptoms’

A medical report on the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was submitted on Friday to the Lahore High Court (LHC) ahead of his expected [return to Pakistan on October 21], Aaj News reported.

The report, authored by Professor Carlo Di Mario of Royal Brompton Hospital in London, was submitted by Nawaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz. The report said that Nawaz had “some residual anginal symptoms” which would require frequent follow-up investigations in London and Pakistan.

It also said that persistent symptoms and the Covid-19 pandemic had prevented the former PM’s return to Pakistan earlier.

Nawaz’s symptoms worsened and an angioplasty was conducted in November 2022 which targeted an occluded left circumflexed artery, the report added.

Nawaz has been in exile since 2019 and has primarily lived in London after being disqualified for life in the Panama Papers case.

According to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, the former three-time premier will return to Pakistan on October 21 and will be given a grand welcome.

Earlier this week, Rana Sanaullah said Nawaz will “surrender to the court” upon his return from London.

Addressing a press conference, the former interior minister said Nawaz will return to the country with protective bail, for which his party’s legal team has made preparations.

He stated that Nawaz will address the public at the Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore and will also release PML-N’s manifesto, before surrendering himself.