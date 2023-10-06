BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-06

Jilani meets Afghan FM in Tibet

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday met Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Tibet amid tension between the two neighbouring countries over Pakistan’s decision to deport illegally residing foreign nationals including Afghans. According to a statement of the Foreign Office here, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Third Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation held in Tibet Autonomous Region of China from 4-5 October 2023 where the two ministers were also representing their respective countries.

“FM [Jilani] reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan and underscored that challenges confronting regional peace and stability be addressed in collaborative spirit through collective strategies,” according to the statement.

The meeting took place at a time when Pakistan has given November 1, 2023, as a deadlinefor all illegal immigrants, including Afghans to leave the country or face forceful deportation.

Kabul criticised the move, saying “Pakistan’s behaviour with Afghan refugees is unacceptable” and asked Islamabad to review its decision.

“The behaviour of Pakistan against Afghan refugees is unacceptable. The Pakistani side should reconsider its plan. Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems. As long as they leave Pakistan voluntarily, that country should tolerate them,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the official spokesperson of the Afghan interim government in a statement on Wednesday.

However, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday clarified that the move is not targeted at Afghan refugees, but at all illegal foreigners including Afghan nationals will have to leave by the deadline or they will be dealt with by the country’s domestic laws.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi Jalil Abbas Jilani

Comments

1000 characters

Jilani meets Afghan FM in Tibet

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs64trn by Aug-end

PSM to be privatised on G2G basis

Soft landing possible, but fiscal, debt risks abound: IMF chief

Ejaz over-exaggerated GCC-Pakistan FTA?

EU decides to extend GSP

Nepra to charge Rs1.71 per unit FCA for August

EX-cabinet members: ECP directs Sindh CS, IGP to withdraw security, perks

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

Karachi Gateway Terminal operations: 25-year deal signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Senate panel told

PCAA: AGP detects Rs307.84bn irregularities

Read more stories