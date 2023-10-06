BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
Pakistan Print 2023-10-06

Mayor heaps praise on KMC employees

PPI Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday underscored the imperative of enhancing and stabilizing government institutions.

“If utilized effectively, the establishment’s experience and powers could lead to substantial progress,” he said while addressing a farewell ceremony organized on the retirement of six employees of the KMC Law Department, held at KMC head office. He particularly emphasized the inseparable relationship between the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and its dedicated employees.

At a farewell ceremony organized for six retiring employees of the Law Department at the KMC head office, Mayor Wahab, who served as the chief guest, commended the department for maintaining a commendable tradition of honouring its retiring staff. He expressed his gratitude to the retired officers for their contributions to the KMC.

Mayor Wahab acknowledged the significant responsibilities carried out by the Law Department and called for improved coordination among various KMC departments to safeguard the organization’s interests. He also expressed his concern over the substantial outstanding dues owed to retired KMC employees and called for collective efforts to enhance government organizations.

Mayor Wahab stressed that when the KMC prospers, it benefits all associated with it, urging individuals to serve KMC with the best of intentions. Additionally, he proposed that similar farewell ceremonies should be conducted in other KMC departments to bid a dignified farewell to employees who have dedicated 25 to 30 years of service to the organization.

The statement concluded with Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab presenting shields to the retiring Law Department employees in recognition of their valuable service. Various dignitaries, including Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and City Council Parliamentary Leader Najmi Alam, were also present at the event.

