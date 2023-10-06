India says Afghan embassy still open

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi continues to function, India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, days after the embassy announced that it was suspending operations.

India does not recognise Afghanistan’s Taliban government though has allowed the ambassador and mission staff, who were appointed by the government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, to issue visas and handle trade matters.

The embassy had announced last week that it would cease operations in India from Oct. 1, listing a series of allegations including that it received no support from the Indian government.

Rejecting the claims, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “I don’t think they are factually correct”.