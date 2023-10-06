BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2023-10-06

Message from Ryota Takizawa President and CEO Idemitsu Lube Pakistan (Private), Ltd

Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

TEXT: At Idemitsu, we take immense pride in being a leading provider of high-quality lubricant solutions in Pakistan, where safety is of paramount important to us. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction is the driving force behind everything we do. At Idemitsu, we give the utmost importance to safety as we stand by our core values of Respect for Human Beings. We understand the vital role that lubricants play in ensuring optimal performance and efficiency across various sectors. With our extensive expertise and cutting-edge technology, we are fully dedicated to delivering lubricant solutions that cater to your specific needs and surpassing industry standards. Our products are carefully tailor-made with the safety of people in mind.

Furthermore, our presence in Pakistan signifies the strong relationship between our two nations. We deeply value the cultural and economic ties that bind Pakistan and Japan together. Through our lubricant business, including our commitment to safety of others, we aim to strengthen these bonds and contribute to the growth and development of Pakistan.

Once again, I extend my heartfelts gratitude for your unwavering support and partnership. We look forward to serving you with excellence and reliability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ryota Takizawa IdemitsuLube Pakistan (Private), Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Message from Ryota Takizawa President and CEO Idemitsu Lube Pakistan (Private), Ltd

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs64trn by Aug-end

PSM to be privatised on G2G basis

Soft landing possible, but fiscal, debt risks abound: IMF chief

Ejaz over-exaggerated GCC-Pakistan FTA?

EU decides to extend GSP

Nepra to charge Rs1.71 per unit FCA for August

EX-cabinet members: ECP directs Sindh CS, IGP to withdraw security, perks

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

Karachi Gateway Terminal operations: 25-year deal signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Senate panel told

PCAA: AGP detects Rs307.84bn irregularities

Read more stories