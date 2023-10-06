Message from Ryota Takizawa President and CEO Idemitsu Lube Pakistan (Private), Ltd

TEXT: At Idemitsu, we take immense pride in being a leading provider of high-quality lubricant solutions in Pakistan, where safety is of paramount important to us. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction is the driving force behind everything we do. At Idemitsu, we give the utmost importance to safety as we stand by our core values of Respect for Human Beings. We understand the vital role that lubricants play in ensuring optimal performance and efficiency across various sectors. With our extensive expertise and cutting-edge technology, we are fully dedicated to delivering lubricant solutions that cater to your specific needs and surpassing industry standards. Our products are carefully tailor-made with the safety of people in mind.

Furthermore, our presence in Pakistan signifies the strong relationship between our two nations. We deeply value the cultural and economic ties that bind Pakistan and Japan together. Through our lubricant business, including our commitment to safety of others, we aim to strengthen these bonds and contribute to the growth and development of Pakistan.

Once again, I extend my heartfelts gratitude for your unwavering support and partnership. We look forward to serving you with excellence and reliability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023