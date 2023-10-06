BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin calls Canadian parliament's applause for Nazi veteran 'disgusting'

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 12:04am

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian parliament's standing ovations to honour a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting", and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month formally apologised after the speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, Anthony Rota, praised 98-year-old ex-soldier Yaroslav Hunka in the chamber while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was present. Rota said he had made a mistake and resigned.

"He essentially lumped together Nazi collaborators, SS troops and the Ukrainian military of today who are fighting against Russia," Putin told an audience at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi in response to a question.

Canada vows more military aid for Ukraine as PM's website hacked

"He lumped them together. This only confirms our thesis that one of our goals in Ukraine is denazification."

It emerged that Hunka had served in the Waffen SS, an autonomous military corps of Adolf Hitler's Nazi party that recruited hundreds of thousands of non-Germans into its ranks as World War Two advanced.

Among them were thousands of Ukrainian nationalists who saw the German forces that had invaded the Soviet Union, including Ukraine, as liberators from Moscow's oppression.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, asked about Putin's comments, said the Russian president should not be allowed to take advantage of what she called a terrible mistake by the former speaker.

"I would really urge all of us to understand that Russian propaganda is real ... and we need to push back very, very hard against everything that Vladimir Putin says and does," she told reporters in Ottawa.

The Canadian episode played into the narrative promoted by Putin that he sent his army into Ukraine last year to "demilitarise and denazify" the country. Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia's actions constitute an unprovoked war of aggression designed to grab territory.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, says Moscow's claims that his administration is run by Nazis are absurd.

Vladimir Putin Justin Trudeau Chrystia Freeland Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukrainian war

Comments

1000 characters

Putin calls Canadian parliament's applause for Nazi veteran 'disgusting'

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $21mn, now stand at $7.615bn

Bank deposits in Pakistan are perfectly safe, clarifies SBP

Rupee registers 21st successive gain, settles at 283.62 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers yet another gain against US dollar

Action against illegal immigrants not targeting any particular nationality: FO

Pakistan LNG awards tender to Vitol, first spot purchase in over a year

Pakistan eye two wins before ‘unbelievable India spectacle’

KSE-100 adds another 373 points to extend gains for 4th session

Oil prices fall again; demand worries outweigh tight supply

India says Afghan embassy still open despite suspension announcement

Read more stories