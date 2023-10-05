BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OGRA recognises industry efforts on safe refuelling of two- and three-wheeler vehicles

Sponsored Content Published 05 Oct, 2023 07:12pm

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is Pakistan’s regulatory body that oversees the oil and gas industry and is responsible for ensuring industry safety standards and compliance. OGRA plays a vital role in maintaining safety and standards in this sector.

OGRA recognised the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) on the safety initiative of two- and three-wheeler vehicles, carried out to create awareness, ensure strict safety standards, and improve refuelling safety. OGRA urged OCAC to continue safety-related conversations on a regular basis to ensure public safety.

This illustrates the cooperation between the regulatory body and industry players in pursuing a safer Pakistan.

Shell Pakistan Limited (Shell) kickstarted this safety dialogue with the launch of its ‘Ehtiyaat Bunay Hifazat’ campaign, which translates to “precaution means preservation”. This initiative in Pakistan aims to raise awareness about the dangers of refuelling while seated on a motorcycle or rickshaw.

By forging strong collaborations and collective efforts, we can work towards making Pakistan a safer place for all.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

Comments

1000 characters

OGRA recognises industry efforts on safe refuelling of two- and three-wheeler vehicles

Rupee registers 21st successive gain, settles at 283.62 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers yet another gain against US dollar

Action against illegal immigrants not targeting any particular nationality: FO

FM Jilani meets with Afghan counterpart to discuss regional peace challenges

Pakistan LNG awards tender to Vitol, first spot purchase in over a year

Oil continues to tumble after previous session’s slide

Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider looking to acquire BlueEx

Ad spend of $3,600 a second: global brands set to splurge at ICC World Cup in India

First review under SBA becomes due: Ministries spurred into action

50bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Read more stories