BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank deposits in Pakistan are perfectly safe, clarifies SBP

  • Central bank's statement comes after certain sections of the media, on basis of a statement given by a deputy governor SBP, imply as if bank deposits above Rs500,000 are unsafe
BR Web Desk Published October 5, 2023 Updated October 5, 2023 04:11pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday rebuffed reports suggesting that bank deposits above Rs500,000 in the banking system are unsafe.

In a statement, the central bank said “certain sections of the media, on the basis of a statement given by Deputy Governor of SBP, Dr Inayat Hussain during the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, are implying as if bank deposits above Rs500,000 in the banking system in Pakistan are unsafe.”

“It is categorically stated that the deposits are safe owing to a sound banking system in Pakistan under a robust regulatory and supervisory framework of SBP.”

The rebuttal come after Dr Inayat Hussain said only deposits up to Rs0.5 million are protected by the Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC), a subsidiary of the SBP, and that as per regulations, deposits above this amount are not protected if a bank goes bankrupt.

Responding to the remarks, which irked sentiments among the masses, the SBP said the banking system in Pakistan is sound and insurance cover of up to Rs500,000 for every depositor is an added layer of protection provided by the DPC.

It said the banking network in Pakistan is adequately capitalised, highly liquid and profitable with a low level of net non-performing loans, i.e. bad loans.

“The sector posted a strong profitability of Rs284 billion in first half of CY23, which is almost 125% higher than the first half of CY22,” it said.

“The higher earnings, in turn, also strengthened the capital of banks and the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the banking sector increased to 17.8% by end June 2023 compared to 16.1 percent as of end June 2022, substantially higher than SBP’s minimum regulatory requirement of 11.5 percent and international standard of 10.5 percent,” it added.

“With improvement in solvency buffers, the ability of the banking sector to withstand a set of severe shocks has further improved.”

“This is in line with the best international practices and global trends,” it said.

The central bank highlighted that deposit protection is one of the key elements of safety net used by supervisory authorities and deposit protection agencies around the world to provide protection to the depositors’ funds in the unlikely event of a bank failure.

“The amount insured by the DPC becomes immediately available to depositors in case a bank fails.

“Nevertheless, remaining amounts of the deposits are also recoverable as the troubled bank is resolved through a regulatory assisted process. Currently, 94% of the depositors are fully protected under the Deposit Protection Act of 2016.”

SBP State Bank of Pakistan Deposit Protection Corporation Dr Inayat Hussain DPC deposits Deposit Protection Act

Comments

1000 characters
KU Oct 05, 2023 01:16pm
Pathetic state of affairs and governance. This news is supposed to instill confidence in people? And we are not even touching upon foreign investment and remittances.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Oct 05, 2023 02:23pm
"the SBP said the banking system in Pakistan is sound and insurance cover of up to Rs500,000 for every depositor is another layer of protection provided by the DPC." Dr. Inayat Hussain is absolutely right in saying that only 5 lacs are protected. SBP is covering up by using jargon and stating that banking system is robust and sound, which it is not. Most banks are undercapitalised if their non performing loans are written down.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SMD Oct 05, 2023 02:40pm
If you Google it , the deposit insurance covers 250k , and this article doesn't say anywhere that above 500 k deposits are safe . Keep your money safe people
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M.F.G.N, Oct 05, 2023 02:43pm
A news item that could have resulted in a bank-run seemed like something pulled off by the ill-wishers of our state. Quite surprising to see the Deputy Governor of State Bank behind it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
XY Oct 05, 2023 03:02pm
Thats what was said in 1998!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
XY Oct 05, 2023 03:03pm
Bank deposits in Pakistan are perfectly safe, clarifies SBP... Who would buy this from clueless generals.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 05, 2023 03:33pm
Definitely unsafe. All banks are on the verge of collapse
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hilarious Oct 05, 2023 03:40pm
That’s just one if the aspects of a fractional reserve banking system. It’s the same the world over, although the amounts covered under the protection mechanisms may differ.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hilarious Oct 05, 2023 03:43pm
HBL cash deposit reserves are 0.16 for every rupee deposited and I believe it’s lower for the other banks, but can’t be bothered to check. Also, this is the system where a majority of the fiat money is “created” not via. The state/central banks as most people would presume.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ghareeb Awam Oct 05, 2023 04:05pm
Our (financial) suicidal tendencies are increasing by the day. What impression will be gathered by the common man as well as the foreign investors about an economy already on the deathbed after reading first the ominous warnings and then their rebuttal by the SBP. We are masters of doing wrongs all the time.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Haris Oct 05, 2023 04:09pm
Along with tackling the smuggling we in dire need to tackle the media because its 97% fake and irresponsible.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Haris Oct 05, 2023 04:11pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, hahahahahah. dumbster, in Pakistan its Banks who are minting money alot. while sitting in India if you dont know nothing then its not necessary to speak in every matter. btw i really enjoy your comments :D:D:D:DD:
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
faisal Oct 05, 2023 05:06pm
Deposits may be safe, but banks are not safe. They have to take a hit due to government unable to pay interest.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Bank deposits in Pakistan are perfectly safe, clarifies SBP

Open-market: rupee registers yet another gain against US dollar

Action against illegal immigrants not targeting any particular nationality: FO

Pakistan LNG awards tender to Vitol, first spot purchase in over a year

Oil steady after tanking in previous session

Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider looking to acquire BlueEx

First review under SBA becomes due: Ministries spurred into action

50bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

Read more stories