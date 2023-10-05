‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will charge 20 percent customs duty on the import of ‘washing preparation in bulk packing (10 kgs slab)’. In this regard, the Classification Committee Karachi has issued a new valuation advice of the said item.

In the light of factual position, lab reports, manufacturer’s certificate and legal position as per PCT headings and Explanatory Notes, the Classification Committee is of the view that the subject goods ‘washing preparation in bulk packing (10 kgs slab)’ are appropriately classified under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) Heading 3401.1990, classification committee added.

The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement-East, Mughalpura Dryport, Lahore forwarded a reference for the determination of classification of washing preparation in bulk packing (10 kgs slab).

Brief facts of the case as reported by referring Collectorate are that the importer M/s SAM Trading Company imported a consignment declared contain, inter alia, ‘Washing Preparation in Bulk Packing (10 Kgs Slab)’ and filed GD for clearance thereof under PCT headings 3402.2000.

On lab test, as per Lab Report, the goods have been reported to be ‘washing preparation based on Organic surface active agent, Boater, Sodium Carbonate and other additives.

It is in the form of translucent white rectangular bars’ which under Explanatory Notes were classifiable under PCT Code 3401.

The Collectorate assessed the subject goods under PCT heading 3401.2000. The importer contested the applied PCT heading, therefore, the Collectorate constituted two classification committees headed by Additional Collectors, who decided that the subject goods were classifiable under PCT Code 3401.2000.

Being aggrieved with the decision of Collectorate and their committees, the importer M/s SAM Trading Company raised the issue before the Federal Tax Ombudsman vide complaint and lastly vide Review Application.

The Collector of Customs, Lahore in response thereto vide letter concluded that the impugned goods were appropriately classifiable under PCT heading 3401.1990. The FTO directed the Collectorate to refer the matter to Classification Committee Karachi for fair resolution of the matter.

