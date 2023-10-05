BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two Pakistanis martyred by Afghan guard

Nuzhat Nazar Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: An Afghan sentry employed at Friend Ship Gate of Chaman border crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan, opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan resulting in the killing of two Pakistani citizens including a 12 years old child.

According to the military’s media wing, the incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line.

Resultantly, two innocent Pakistani citizens including a 12 years old child embraced shahadat, while another child was injured.

Own troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in the presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage.

Dead bodies of the deceased have been shifted to DHQ Hospital Chaman and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, is under treatment.

Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason of such irresponsible and reckless act, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities, the statement said.

IAG is also expected to exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

Pakistan remains committed to contribute towards peace, prosperity and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however, such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Chaman border Pak Afghan border Pakistani citizens Afghan Border Security forces Pakistanis martyred

Comments

1000 characters

Two Pakistanis martyred by Afghan guard

500bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

66.4pc shares of KE: SEP to be given fresh offer: adviser

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

Read more stories