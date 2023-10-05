Two Pakistanis martyred by Afghan guard

ISLAMABAD: An Afghan sentry employed at Friend Ship Gate of Chaman border crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan, opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan resulting in the killing of two Pakistani citizens including a 12 years old child.

According to the military’s media wing, the incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line.

Resultantly, two innocent Pakistani citizens including a 12 years old child embraced shahadat, while another child was injured.

Own troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in the presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage.

Dead bodies of the deceased have been shifted to DHQ Hospital Chaman and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, is under treatment.

Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason of such irresponsible and reckless act, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities, the statement said.

IAG is also expected to exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

Pakistan remains committed to contribute towards peace, prosperity and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however, such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose.

