ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced a gas suspension schedule for residents of various sectors of the capital city including F-5, F-6, F-7, F8 and G8.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, consumers will face suspension of gas for 12 hours on 5 October, from 8 am to 8 pm due to the essential maintenance of gas pipelines at Sector F-8 for enhancing the gas system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023