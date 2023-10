SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday after a substantial dip in the previous session, even as the Nikkei ended lower and Asian stocks slumped.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery closed up 1.2 yen, or 0.5%, at 233.7 yen ($1.57) per kg. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 140 US cents per kg, up 0.2%.