NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a second session after two days of losses, supported by stronger rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.2% at 3,717 ringgit ($786.00) a metric ton at closing.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1%.