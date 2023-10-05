Battered Dockyard Road causing traffic gridlocks

KARACHI: The condition of Dockyard Road in West Wharf area of metropolis has turned into a real mess for the vehicular traffic for the long time, according to area residents.

The road needs the repair work and carpeting since long but the authorities concerned never paid any heed to it.

The road has developed potholes and didn’t have a single portion that is intact. The vehicular traffic has been facing immense hardships while passing through this artery.

Although the entire road is in dilapidated condition, the portion in front of Lipton Gally is worst by developing deep potholes, which has been making it very difficult for the vehicles to pass through it smoothly.

“The heavy vehicles carrying cargo often break down in this portion of the road, which badly affects the movement of nearby vehicles,” one of the area persons said.

He said authorities have been approached repeatedly to pay attention to this road, but it never yielded any positive results.

