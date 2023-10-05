Zaka Ashraf wishes luck to team for ICC Men’s World Cup

LAHORE: PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf extended best wishes to the Pakistan Men’s Team upon their participation in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 in India.

Extending his support to the team, he urged the players to focus on playing great cricket rather than worrying about winning or losing. “I extend my support and best wishes to the Pakistan team. I am confident that our team has the potential to achieve remarkable feats. They should focus on playing competitive cricket and delivering an excellent performance in the tournament,” Zaka said. “I believe they will be victorious and will bring the trophy home to us. The players just need to trust in their abilities and rest assured, the entire nation is firmly supporting them.”

Pakistan will be playing their opening match of the World Cup against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on 6th October 2023.

