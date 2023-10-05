Bail plea of Khadija: LHC seeks reply from respondents by 10th

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court sought reply from the respondent by October 10 in a bail petition of Khadija Shah in May 09 riots related cases.

Earlier her counsel contended before the court that the trial court rejected her bail without examining the facts and evidence.

He said her client was not involved in the violence and asked for her bail.

The court, however, issued notices to the respondents and sought their reply till next hearing.

