LDA auctions 9 plots for Rs103.9m

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority on Wednesday auctioned nine plots for Rs 103.9 million.

As per the details shared by the LDA, LDA Auction Committee members Additional Director General Imran Ali, Director Finance Kashif Imran, Director Housing Ten Ali Bin Sohail, Director Avenue One Rehan Athar, Director Private Housing Schemes Mahmood Ahmed, Director Housing Shahbaz ul Haq Ghurki and other officers supervised the public auction.

In the public auction, lease rights of the marquee site covering an area of six kanals in Jubilee Town were auctioned for Rs 13.5 million per annum; lease rights of 11 kanal five marla parking site located in Gulshan Ravi Civic Center were auctioned for Rs 8.8m per annum; a one kanal residential plot in Jubilee Town was auctioned for 42.7m; three marla commercial plot in Sabzazar was auctioned for Rs 9.4m; three marla commercial plot Tajpura was auctioned for Rs 7.2m; and a plot in Quaid-e-Azam Town was auctioned for Rs 6.7m. Moreover, a plot in Quaid-e-Azam Town was auctioned for 6.7m; a commercial plot in Quaid-e-Azam Town was auctioned for Rs 5.678m; and a commercial plot Quaid-e-Azam Town was auctioned for Rs 4m.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023