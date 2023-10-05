BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
IPP to show power in Jhang on 13th

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2023

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is going to demonstrate its public power in Jhang on October 13, 2023, after successful workers’ conventions in Chunian and Pakpattan.

IPP Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan disclosed this while addressing a press conference on Wednesday. The party will also inaugurate its secretariat in Jhang on this occasion.

Flanked by other party leaders, Firdous Ashiq Awan said her party was formed to extend stability to the country both on political and economic fronts. She said her party was already busy in mass contact campaign through its representatives in their respective constituencies.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said now the party had decided to convert mass contact campaign being carried out by its leaders into a coordinated and comprehensive campaign by holding workers convention and public meetings.

