WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 4, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-Oct-23 2-Oct-23 29-Sep-23 28-Sep-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104411
Euro 0.800936 0.803348 0.805642 0.803691
Japanese yen 0.005105 0.005096 0.0050888 0.00510126
U.K. pound 0.922542 0.927398 0.932907 0.930357
U.S. dollar 0.765055 0.762914 0.76047 0.762588
Algerian dinar 0.005555 0.005555 0.005544 0.00554634
Australian dollar 0.483209 0.491112 0.486302
Botswana pula 0.0556664 0.0552876
Brazilian real 0.149735 0.150556 0.151881 0.1511
Brunei dollar 0.556687 0.5574 0.557203
Canadian dollar 0.557986 0.562478 0.565173
Chilean peso 0.000848 0.000852 0.0008386 0.00084299
Czech koruna 0.032717 0.032846 0.0331114
Danish krone 0.107387 0.107709 0.108037 0.107794
Indian rupee 0.009197
Israeli New Shekel 0.198974 0.199246 0.198868 0.198126
Korean won
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4743 2.46898
Malaysian ringgit 0.161916 0.162167 0.162147
Mauritian rupee 0.017025 0.017096 0.017032 0.0170161
Mexican peso 0.042735 0.043367 0.0436733 0.0432809
New Zealand dollar 0.454328 0.457214 0.453696 0.452215
Norwegian krone 0.070099 0.070952 0.0715905 0.0710223
Omani rial 1.98974 1.98417 1.97782
Peruvian sol 0.201137 0.200652 0.200628
Philippine peso 0.013486 0.013465 0.0133507 0.0133931
Polish zloty 0.173829 0.174844 0.174033 0.173072
Qatari riyal 0.21018 0.209592 0.209502
Russian ruble 0.007707 0.007747 0.0078065 0.00786159
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204015 0.203444 0.203357
Singapore dollar 0.556687 0.5574 0.557203 0.555944
South African rand 0.0398 0.040226 0.040485 0.0396964
Swedish krona 0.069155 0.069906 0.0701456 0.0691721
Swiss franc 0.829058 0.834789 0.834672 0.830706
Thai baht 0.020614 0.020734 0.0208143 0.0207411
Trinidadian dollar 0.113325 0.113139
U.A.E. dirham 0.20832 0.207737
Uruguayan peso 0.019546 0.019703 0.0197238 0.0196817
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
