WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 4, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Oct-23 2-Oct-23 29-Sep-23 28-Sep-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104411 Euro 0.800936 0.803348 0.805642 0.803691 Japanese yen 0.005105 0.005096 0.0050888 0.00510126 U.K. pound 0.922542 0.927398 0.932907 0.930357 U.S. dollar 0.765055 0.762914 0.76047 0.762588 Algerian dinar 0.005555 0.005555 0.005544 0.00554634 Australian dollar 0.483209 0.491112 0.486302 Botswana pula 0.0556664 0.0552876 Brazilian real 0.149735 0.150556 0.151881 0.1511 Brunei dollar 0.556687 0.5574 0.557203 Canadian dollar 0.557986 0.562478 0.565173 Chilean peso 0.000848 0.000852 0.0008386 0.00084299 Czech koruna 0.032717 0.032846 0.0331114 Danish krone 0.107387 0.107709 0.108037 0.107794 Indian rupee 0.009197 Israeli New Shekel 0.198974 0.199246 0.198868 0.198126 Korean won Kuwaiti dinar 2.4743 2.46898 Malaysian ringgit 0.161916 0.162167 0.162147 Mauritian rupee 0.017025 0.017096 0.017032 0.0170161 Mexican peso 0.042735 0.043367 0.0436733 0.0432809 New Zealand dollar 0.454328 0.457214 0.453696 0.452215 Norwegian krone 0.070099 0.070952 0.0715905 0.0710223 Omani rial 1.98974 1.98417 1.97782 Peruvian sol 0.201137 0.200652 0.200628 Philippine peso 0.013486 0.013465 0.0133507 0.0133931 Polish zloty 0.173829 0.174844 0.174033 0.173072 Qatari riyal 0.21018 0.209592 0.209502 Russian ruble 0.007707 0.007747 0.0078065 0.00786159 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204015 0.203444 0.203357 Singapore dollar 0.556687 0.5574 0.557203 0.555944 South African rand 0.0398 0.040226 0.040485 0.0396964 Swedish krona 0.069155 0.069906 0.0701456 0.0691721 Swiss franc 0.829058 0.834789 0.834672 0.830706 Thai baht 0.020614 0.020734 0.0208143 0.0207411 Trinidadian dollar 0.113325 0.113139 U.A.E. dirham 0.20832 0.207737 Uruguayan peso 0.019546 0.019703 0.0197238 0.0196817 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

