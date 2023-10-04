BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
Ukraine strikes Russian air defence complex near Belgorod with drones: Kyiv source

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 04:53pm

Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the western Russian region of Belgorod overnight and hit an S-400 air defence complex and its radar, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russia’s defence ministry said earlier on Wednesday that it had downed 31 drones launched by Kyiv overnight over the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk, but reported no casualties or damage. The two accounts could not be independently verified.

The SBU source pointed to videos posted online by Russian nationals showing what he said were 20 explosions at the location of the air defence system and its radar near the city of Belgorod.

Biden calls shaken US allies to reassure on Ukraine aid

Ukraine has tried to step up its attacks on Russian air defences in recent months. The source said it was the second time the SBU had struck a “Triumf” air defence system since Sept. 14. The last one, also not confirmed by Russia, was located on the western part of the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula.

Kyiv does not typically claim responsibility for attacks carried out on targets inside Russia.

