BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.87%)
BIPL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 44.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
FABL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
FCCL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 94.89 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.37%)
HUBC 89.72 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.17%)
OGDC 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PPL 74.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
PRL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.83%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
SSGC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.4%)
BR100 4,737 Increased By 47.3 (1.01%)
BR30 16,869 Increased By 184.9 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,122 Increased By 365 (0.78%)
KSE30 16,361 Increased By 159.2 (0.98%)
French services sector shrinks less than first thought in Sept

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 12:58pm

PARIS: France’s services sector shrank slower than first estimated in September but still at the fastest rate in almost three years as falling new orders and export business weighed on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The HCOB France final purchasing managers index (PMI) for the services sector, compiled by S&P Global, fell to 44.4 points - its lowest level since November 2020 - from 46.0 points in August.

That was above September’s initial “flash” reading of 43.9 points, but far below the 50 point mark denoting growth in activity. The index has now been below that line for four months in a row.

The final composite PMI figure for August - which comprises both the services and manufacturing sectors - was also not as low as first reported at 44.1 points, down from 46.0 in August but up from the 43.5 initially estimated.

It was the lowest final reading since November 2020, when France was in the middle of its second COVID-induced lockdown.

“The French services sector is in troubled waters. According to the HCOB PMI, business activity continued to fall for the fourth month in a row. For now, there is no sign of a trend reversal,” said Norman Liebke, economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

“In line with activity trends, new business at home and abroad continues to weaken (…) We might be in for a bumpy ride with jobs soon. Although hiring is still going strong, sooner or later there will most likely be a cooling of this hiring spree if the trend of declining activity continues.”

