Raids in Punjab, KP, Islamabad: SNGPL removes another 87 illegal connections

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 87 connections while imposing fine of Rs 517,000 and 158 under billing cases processed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 03 connections on illegal use of gas and 04 disconnected on the use of compressor. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 05 connections on use of compressor while another 04 against illegal use of gas and 26 under billing cases processed.

In Multan, the company disconnected 09 connections on illegal use of gas, 07 disconnected on the use of compressor while imposing fine of Rs 0.020 million booked against gas theft and Rs 0.017 Million booked against under billing.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 14 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. 0.18 Million has been booked against gas theft.

In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected 02 connections on use of compressor while another 03 gas connections on illegal use of gas. SNGPL’s team in Mardan 02 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas, 50 under billing cases processed and Rs 0.3 Million booked against under billing.

