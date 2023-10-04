Incitement to violence case: Court defers indictment of Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday deferred the indictment of former minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case registered against him over alleged incitement to violence against a constitutional institution after he filed an acquittal application before the court.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, issued notices to defence and prosecution, and sought arguments on Chaudhry’s plea during the next hearing to be held on October 23.

Chaudhry appeared in court with his counsel Faisal Chaudhry. At the start of the hearing, Chaudhry’s counsel filed an acquittal application. He adopted the stance that the case against him was politically motivated. He further said the petitioner had no proof against him and the sections of the law applied against him did not hold ground.

The court, after hearing arguments, adjourned the hearing of the case till October 23.

