BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Nipah virus: Sindh govt issues alert

INP Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has issued an advisory regarding the potential spread of the dangerous ‘Nipah’ virus, which has affected numerous individuals in India.

In the advisory, the medical superintendents, directors, and livestock departments have been advised to exercise caution in a letter sent by Sindh’s director of health to hospitals around the state.

The Nipah virus is known to transmit quickly between and among people and from animals. The warning also lists the virus’s symptoms, which can include fever, headaches, body pains, and in severe cases, coma.

The Nipah virus was first identified in 1998 during an outbreak of illness among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore. It is able to infect humans directly through contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats and pigs, with some documented cases of transmission among humans.

Scientists suspect Nipah has existed among flying foxes for millennia and fear a mutated, highly transmissible strain will emerge from bats. There are no vaccines to prevent or cure the infection, which has a mortality rate of between about 70%. The usual treatment is to provide supportive care.

Sindh govt Sindh Health Department Nipah virus

