BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy transition at risk from commodity market fragmentation: IMF

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2023 07:03pm

WASHINGTON: Growing geopolitical fragmentation since the invasion of Ukraine has hit commodity markets, threatening to slow the transition to renewable energy as the world looks to combat climate change, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

The fractures have led to a doubling in new trade restrictions on commodities since 2021, with low-income countries bearing the brunt of the costs, the IMF announced Tuesday.

“To achieve net-zero-carbon emission targets, demand for minerals is set to rise severalfold in the coming years,” IMF economists wrote in a blog post accompanying a chapter from the fund’s upcoming World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.

Climate goal reliant on massive new private sector investment: IMF

But they warned that economically viable deposits are concentrated in just a few countries, and that “fragmented markets could complicate matters.”

“Commodities, particularly minerals critical for the green transition and some highly traded agricultural goods, are especially vulnerable in the event of more severe geoeconomic fragmentation,” they said.

The IMF’s flagship report on the world’s economy will be published in full next week at the fund and the World Bank’s annual meetings, which take place this year in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh.

Commodity market ‘turmoil’

The IMF said further geopolitical fragmentation could lead to “turmoil” in the commodity markets, causing long-term economic losses of around 0.3 percent of global economic outlook.

Losses in low-income and vulnerable countries would be even higher, reaching around 1.2 percent of gross domestic product, on average.

The impact largely stems “from disruptions in agricultural imports,” IMF economists said.

“This would exacerbate food security concerns, as low-income countries are particularly reliant on food imports to feed their population,” they wrote.

The IMF economists estimated that severe trade disruptions could lower investment in renewable energy and electric vehicles by as much as 30 percent by the year 2030, leading to “slower mitigation of climate change.”

The IMF called for greater cooperation to negate the risks of commodity market fragmentation on the energy transition.

“If full cooperation remains elusive, pragmatic solutions must be explored to tackle the most pressing challenges: mitigating the risk of food insecurity and supporting the green energy transition,” they said.

They called for “urgent efforts” to be made to ensure “the unhindered flow of food and minimize the threat of food insecurity in low-income countries.”

They also called for multilateral efforts to establish a “green corridor,” to maintain the flow of critical minerals.

“This would help avert climate change,” they added.

IMF Ukraine presidential election Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Black Sea grain Black Sea grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

Energy transition at risk from commodity market fragmentation: IMF

Pakistan’s GDP projected to recover to 1.7% in FY24: World Bank

Pakistan sets November 1 as deadline for ‘illegal immigrants’ to leave country

Rupee sees 19th successive gain, settles at 285.72 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

10 terrorists killed by security forces in KP’s Tank district: ISPR

Bank Alfalah to establish wholly-owned EC

Nawaz Sharif to surrender to court upon return: Rana Sanaullah

KSE-100 ekes out gain in range-bound session

Practice and procedure act: CJP Isa says last hearing to be held on Oct 9

Illegal loan apps reach public through WhatsApp after being removed from app stores

Read more stories