What to read: 5 noteworthy books out this fall

Faiza Virani Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 05:59pm

As temperatures begin to drop and the fashion as well as sporting calendars begin to wind down, there are plenty new titles – by new and returning authors – all set to be released.

Plenty new biographical titles will also be making their way to bookstores, including those by Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith and Barbra Streisand.

Additionally, award-winning authors such as Zadie Smith, J.M. Coetzee and Jhumpa Lahiri are among those whose non-fiction titles are also slated to hit the shelves.

It’s also fashion month when the jetset scuttles between New York, London, Milan and Paris. The Fall publishing schedule, thus, includes plenty new fashion titles, replete with glitzy book launches, alongside the runway shows.

Below is a selection of some on our radar.

‘The Fraud’: Zadie Smith

Smith’s sixth novel is inspired by the Tichborne Trial, a controversial case that divided Victorian England. The story centers on a lower-class Australian butcher claimed the right to a huge estate. This work of historical fiction examines who has the right to tell a story, who is taken seriously and who is remembered.

The book will be released by Penguin Press, and was out on September 5.

‘The Pole’: J.M. Coetzee

This new book by the Nobel laureate traces the constantly shifting power imbalance in a love affair between a Polish pianist, Wittold Walccyzkiecz, and his beloved, Beatriz, who is a married philanthropist.

The book was published by Liveright, September 19.

‘Pharrell: Carbon, Pressure & Time: A Book of Jewels’: Pharell Williams

Pharrell Williams at Cravan for his Paris book signing. Photo courtesy: Rizzoli
Pharrell Williams at Cravan for his Paris book signing. Photo courtesy: Rizzoli

Currently tasked with taking forward the menswear mantle at storied fashion house Louis Vuitton, the current creative director was previously responsible for adorning himself and other hip-hop stars with jewelry.

All set with a trendy launch at Parisian cocktail bar Cravan last month, the book is a visual treat, taking the reader through his personal jewelry collection and his many avatars. The book is also likely to make a cool coffee table addition.

The book was published by Rizzoli, September 26.

Pharrell Williams takes over Paris for fashion debut

‘The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty’: Michael Wolff

The veteran journalist Wolff, who wrote three best-selling books about the Trump White House, starting with ‘Fire and Fury’, goes behind the inner working of Fox News.

Notably, the 92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch announced last month that he would retire as chair of Fox and its sister company, News Corp, leaving his son Lachlan in charge.

Wolff takes us through the network’s ongoing crackup back to 2016: the year of longtime Fox News CEO Roger Ailes’s ouster and Trump’s political ascent.

The book is all set to be released in the United States on September 26.

‘Roman Stories’: Jhumpa Lahiri

The Pulitzer Prize winning author has chosen Rome as the setting and protagonist for her latest book of short stories.

In one story, a Roman couple crosses a line at a birthday party full of foreigners, while in another, a family’s Roman holiday is captured through the eyes of the vacation home caretaker’s daughter.

Fun fact: Lahiri lived in Rome from 2012 to 2015, and wrote these stories in Italian before translating them herself into English with help from her editor

The book is all set to be released October 10.

