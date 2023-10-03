BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.32%)
FABL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
HUBC 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.21%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 98.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.91%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.64%)
PPL 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.17%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,680 Increased By 6.4 (0.14%)
BR30 16,697 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 46,690 Increased By 62.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,160 Increased By 10.3 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New business helps rebound in Saudi non-oil activity in Sept

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 10:16am

DUBAI: Growth in non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia accelerated in September from an 11-month low the previous month as higher sales supported overall output, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 57.2 in September from 56.6 in August - which was the lowest since September 2022, far above the 50 mark denoting growth and back above its long-run average of 56.9.

Overall output rebounded from a 19-month low in August with the sub-index accelerating to 62.8 from 59.1 the previous month as new business expanded rapidly.

The sub-index for new orders jumped four points to 64.2, although the pace of expansion remained slower than the average so far this year.

“The non-oil economy continues its growth despite the challenges arising from the current monetary policy conditions,” Naif Al-Ghaith, Riyad Bank’s chief economist said.

“Our view is that non-oil GDP will continue to support growth and remain above 5.5% for 2023 supported by the ongoing reforms under the Vision 2030,” he added, referring to the Saudi government’s development plans.

Saudi Arabia has lowered its 2023 growth forecast and expects to post a budget deficit this year rather than an earlier projected surplus, according to a preliminary budget statement.

But the government has increased its spending targets, which should support the non-oil growth forecast of 5.9% this year.

While domestic demand was supportive, sales to foreign customers contracted for the second consecutive month, the survey showed.

However, business confidence about increased output over the next 12 months remained positive on optimism over better market conditions and higher sales.

Saudi Arabia Oil prices MENA oil production Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia Economy

Comments

1000 characters

New business helps rebound in Saudi non-oil activity in Sept

Intra-day update: rupee’s joy ride against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Practice and procedure act: bench looking to conclude case today

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Read more stories