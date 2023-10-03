BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Mushtaq Ghumman Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 09:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has sought proposals from federal ministries and provinces for the upcoming National Finance Commission (NFC), official sources told Business Recorder.

Finance Division’s NFC Secretariat is in the process of drafting a position paper for the NFC, in this regard, information/ data regarding following areas has been sought: (i) spending on provincial subjects; (ii) expense on national projects (co-funded); and (iii) expense on infrastructure.

The sources said most of the stakeholders have provided requisite details of expenditure and new proposals for the upcoming NFC.

Provincial nature PSDP projects: Centre decides to make it mandatory for provinces to share 50pc cost

According to Cabinet Division, during Current Financial Year (CFY), the Cabinet Division released/transferred funds of Rs 61.260 billion under SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP) to federal ministries/divisions and provincial governments with the approval of Steering Committee on SAP which are as per following details: (i) Government of Punjab, Rs 2.370 billion;(ii) Government of Sindh, Rs 6 billion; (iii) Government of Balochistan, Rs 2 billion; (iv) Ministry of Housing and Works for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 3.850 billion; (v) Ministry of Housing & Works Punjab, Rs 15.879 billion; (vi) Ministry of Housing & Works Sindh, Rs 5.250 billion; (vii) Ministry of Housing Balochistan, Rs 1.910 billion; (viii) Power Division for Punjab, Rs 2.285 billion;(ix) Power Division for Sindh, Rs 100 million; (x) Power Division for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 250 million; (xi) Power Division for Balochistan, Rs 90 million; (xii) Petroleum Division for schemes of Punjab, Rs 1.016 billion; and (xiii) Ministry of Housing and Works (Pak PWD) against surrendered/ lapsed funds during FY 2022-23, Rs 20.260 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

