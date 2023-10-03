Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

ISLAMABAD: The insurance industry has paid taxes/duties of Rs34.3 billion to the exchequer during 2022 including income tax of Rs11.7 billion.

The data of tax payments by the insurance sector for 2022 released by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) revealed that the sales tax payment stood at Rs7.5 billion during this period.

Out of the total contribution of taxes etc by the insurance sector, the payment of the federal excise duty (FED) was Rs9.7 billion during 2022, which is higher by Rs2.2 billion, as compared to the sales tax payment of Rs7.5 billion during 2022.

The entire insurance industry has paid Rs3.3 billion under the head of stamp duty during 2022. Other contributions made by the industry amounted to Rs2.1 billion during this period.

The data further revealed that the total assets of the insurance industry amounted to Rs2,421 billion during 2022 as compared to Rs2,114 billion in 2021. The gross premium of the insurance sector was Rs553 billion during the period under review as compared to Rs432 billion in 2021.

The claims paid by the industry amounted to Rs276 billion in 2022 as compared to Rs218 billion paid in 2021, reflecting an increase of Rs58 billion. Total polices of worth Rs10.1 million have been sold by the insurance sector during the period under review.

The premium in the categories of accident, health and critical illness is 30 percent of the total premium (constitutes six per cent of the total premium if the premium from “Sehat Sahulat Program” is excluded). The premium from digital channels constitutes 0.5 per cent of total premium, the SECP data added.

