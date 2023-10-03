BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 47.7 (1.03%)
BR30 16,707 Increased By 137.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: The insurance industry has paid taxes/duties of Rs34.3 billion to the exchequer during 2022 including income tax of Rs11.7 billion.

The data of tax payments by the insurance sector for 2022 released by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) revealed that the sales tax payment stood at Rs7.5 billion during this period.

Out of the total contribution of taxes etc by the insurance sector, the payment of the federal excise duty (FED) was Rs9.7 billion during 2022, which is higher by Rs2.2 billion, as compared to the sales tax payment of Rs7.5 billion during 2022.

Insurance industry: SECP chief for improving service standards

The entire insurance industry has paid Rs3.3 billion under the head of stamp duty during 2022. Other contributions made by the industry amounted to Rs2.1 billion during this period.

The data further revealed that the total assets of the insurance industry amounted to Rs2,421 billion during 2022 as compared to Rs2,114 billion in 2021. The gross premium of the insurance sector was Rs553 billion during the period under review as compared to Rs432 billion in 2021.

The claims paid by the industry amounted to Rs276 billion in 2022 as compared to Rs218 billion paid in 2021, reflecting an increase of Rs58 billion. Total polices of worth Rs10.1 million have been sold by the insurance sector during the period under review.

The premium in the categories of accident, health and critical illness is 30 percent of the total premium (constitutes six per cent of the total premium if the premium from “Sehat Sahulat Program” is excluded). The premium from digital channels constitutes 0.5 per cent of total premium, the SECP data added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP Taxes FBR Federal Excise Duty Sales Tax income tax insurance sector insurance industry duties and taxes stamp duty

Comments

1000 characters

Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

SC to resume hearing on Practice and Procedure Act 2023 today

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

PM highlights criticality of technical training programmes

PM launches countrywide polio campaign

Read more stories