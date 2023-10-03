BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
Oct 03, 2023
Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2023

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday issued notification of periodic adjustment of Rs3.28 per unit to be recovered from Discos and KE consumers for fourth quarter of FY 2022-23 under QTA mechanism.

According to the notification, in pursuance of Proviso (ii) to Sub-Section 7 of Section 31 of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 (XL of 1997), NEPRA is notified complete decision of the Authority in the matter of requests filed by Discos for periodic adjustment in tariff for the 4th quarter of FY 2022-23 already intimated to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on September 22, 2023.

Accordingly, a rate of Rs3.28 14/kWh shall be recovered from different consumers’ categories of Discos and K-Electric in a period of 6 months i.e. October 2023 to March 2024 Discos will recover Rs135.584 billion from their consumers whereas impact on KE consumers will be to the tune of Rs23 billion.

KE tariff hiked up to Rs4.45

The Authority conducted a public hearing on August 24, 2023 on applications of Distribution Companies and quizzed representatives of Discos on the data. Discos will recover the amount in a period of 6 months, i.e. October 2023 to March 2024.

Power Division sent an email on September 20, 2023, and the Policy Guidelines issued by the Federal Government, and the Authority decided to allow the application of quarterly adjustments as allowed for Discos, on the consumers of K-Electric, with the same applicability period, as of Discos.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

saif Oct 03, 2023 07:54am
adjstmnt 3 months ki ha to wasoli 6 months main q karain gain wats the logic behind this shit...
