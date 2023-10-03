BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 47.7 (1.03%)
BR30 16,707 Increased By 137.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

World Bank keeps China 2023 GDP growth forecast but cuts 2024 outlook

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

BEIJING: The World Bank has maintained its forecast for China’s 2023 economic growth at 5.1%, in line with its previous estimate in April, but trimmed its prediction for 2024 to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing the persistent weakness of its property sector.

For East Asia and the Pacific including China, the bank slightly trimmed its 2023 gross domestic product growth forecast to 5.0% from its prior 5.1% estimate, the World Bank said in its semi-annual regional update released on Sunday.

For 2024, the bank lowered its regional outlook to 4.5% growth from 4.8%, dragged down by external factors including a sluggish global economy, high interest rates and trade protectionism.

“Almost 3,000 new restrictions were imposed on global trade in 2022, three times as large as those in 2019,” the World Bank said.

For China, the bounce back from the reopening of the economy following three years of ultra-stringent zero-COVID policies has faded, and elevated debt and weakness in its property sector are weighing on growth, the World Bank said in the report.

After months of mostly dismal data, the world’s second-largest economy has started to show signs of stabilisation.

China’s factory activity expanded for the first time in six months in September, an official survey showed on Saturday.

World Bank GDP growth

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank keeps China 2023 GDP growth forecast but cuts 2024 outlook

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

SC to resume hearing on Practice and Procedure Act 2023 today

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

PM highlights criticality of technical training programmes

PM launches countrywide polio campaign

Read more stories