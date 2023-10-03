World Bank keeps China 2023 GDP growth forecast but cuts 2024 outlook

BEIJING: The World Bank has maintained its forecast for China’s 2023 economic growth at 5.1%, in line with its previous estimate in April, but trimmed its prediction for 2024 to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing the persistent weakness of its property sector.

For East Asia and the Pacific including China, the bank slightly trimmed its 2023 gross domestic product growth forecast to 5.0% from its prior 5.1% estimate, the World Bank said in its semi-annual regional update released on Sunday.

For 2024, the bank lowered its regional outlook to 4.5% growth from 4.8%, dragged down by external factors including a sluggish global economy, high interest rates and trade protectionism.

“Almost 3,000 new restrictions were imposed on global trade in 2022, three times as large as those in 2019,” the World Bank said.

For China, the bounce back from the reopening of the economy following three years of ultra-stringent zero-COVID policies has faded, and elevated debt and weakness in its property sector are weighing on growth, the World Bank said in the report.

After months of mostly dismal data, the world’s second-largest economy has started to show signs of stabilisation.

China’s factory activity expanded for the first time in six months in September, an official survey showed on Saturday.