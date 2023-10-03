Sehrish Raza wins ‘She Loves Tech Pakistan 2023’ competition

KARACHI: The leading non-profit tech startup CIRCLE, in collaboration with HBL, proudly announces the victor of the 2023 ‘She Loves Tech Pakistan’ competition, an event marking its successful seventh year. This win will propel Sehrish Raza Founder and CEO - BizB to represent Pakistan on the global stage at the She Loves Tech finale in Singapore, Oct 25-28.

CIRCLE Women dedicated to fostering innovation, financial inclusion and entrepreneurship among women in Pakistan brought She Loves Tech to the country in 2017.

Reflecting on the initiative, Jamal Nasir, Chief Human Resources Officer - HBL, said, “HBL is committed to building a more inclusive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. We believe that women have great potential and should be given equal opportunities to succeed. Through this partnership, we are empowering women to achieve their dreams by leveraging technology. This is not only essential for economic progress, but it is also aligned with our purpose of promoting financial and digital literacy among women.”

Sadaffe Abid, Founder and CEO of CIRCLE Women, emphasized the vital role of She Loves Tech, stating, “With Pakistan being at the bottom fourth of the global gender gap index and only 1% women entrepreneurs in Pakistan, She Loves Tech Pakistan is at the forefront of supporting women-led tech startups and inspiring women and girls across the nation to believe in themselves and adopt technology.

