BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 47.7 (1.03%)
BR30 16,707 Increased By 137.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Sehrish Raza wins ‘She Loves Tech Pakistan 2023’ competition

Press Release Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

KARACHI: The leading non-profit tech startup CIRCLE, in collaboration with HBL, proudly announces the victor of the 2023 ‘She Loves Tech Pakistan’ competition, an event marking its successful seventh year. This win will propel Sehrish Raza Founder and CEO - BizB to represent Pakistan on the global stage at the She Loves Tech finale in Singapore, Oct 25-28.

CIRCLE Women dedicated to fostering innovation, financial inclusion and entrepreneurship among women in Pakistan brought She Loves Tech to the country in 2017.

Reflecting on the initiative, Jamal Nasir, Chief Human Resources Officer - HBL, said, “HBL is committed to building a more inclusive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. We believe that women have great potential and should be given equal opportunities to succeed. Through this partnership, we are empowering women to achieve their dreams by leveraging technology. This is not only essential for economic progress, but it is also aligned with our purpose of promoting financial and digital literacy among women.”

Sadaffe Abid, Founder and CEO of CIRCLE Women, emphasized the vital role of She Loves Tech, stating, “With Pakistan being at the bottom fourth of the global gender gap index and only 1% women entrepreneurs in Pakistan, She Loves Tech Pakistan is at the forefront of supporting women-led tech startups and inspiring women and girls across the nation to believe in themselves and adopt technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

