SNGPL EGM held

Press Release Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

LAHORE: An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Lahore for electing twelve (12) directors under Section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017, for the next triennial commencing from October 01, 2023.

Sixteen (16) individuals as against twelve (12) positions of directors filed their consent to contest the election for Directors under defined categories of directors i.e. female, independent and other Directors, categories. However, one (1) candidate i.e. Nasir Gulzar, out of 7 candidates under the independent directors’ category withdrew his name before the election of Directors.

Since, the persons who offered themselves to be elected were not more than the number of directors fixed by the Board under Section 159(1) of the Companies Act, 2017 under the Female and Independent category of Director(s), the contesting female and six contestants under the category of Independent Directors were elected unopposed. However, election of directors was conducted only for the category of Other Directors, wherein 8 contestants participated.

After elections, following twelve Directors have been elected for the next triennial commencing from October 01, 2023 including one female directors, six independent directors and five directors under the category of other directors:

Sr. No. Name of Elected Directors

A. Director Elected unopposed under the Category of Female Directors:

1 Faaria Rehman Salahuddin

B. Director Elected unopposed under Category of Independent Directors:

2 Muhammad Ismail Qureshi

3 Arif Saeed

4 Saadat Ali Khan

5 Ahmad Atteeq Anwer

6 Osman Saifullah Khan

7 Tariq Iqbal Khan

C. Director Elected under Category of Other Directors:

8 Abrar Ahmed Mirza

9 Ali Tahir

10 Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem

11 Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui

12 Ahmed Chinoy

Large number of shareholders of the Company attended the EGM of the Company and cast their votes.

