BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 47.7 (1.03%)
BR30 16,707 Increased By 137.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX tumbles to near seven-month low

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

BENGALURU: Canada’s main stock index fell to a near seven-month low as a decline in gold and oil prices dragged commodity-linked shares down, with a sharp rise in benchmark US Treasury yields also taking toll on dividend-paying sectors like utilities.

At 10:53 a.m. ET (1453 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 287.38 points, or 1.47%, at 19,253.89, hitting its lowest levels since March 16 to begin the final quarter of the year on a dismal note.

The benchmark index lost 3.7% in September and 3% for the third quarter.

Materials sector, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, dipped 2.6% as gold extended its decline for the sixth straight session and silver slid to a more-than-six-month low.

The energy sector dropped more than 2%, tracking a decline in global benchmarks Brent crude oil and US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures.

Rate-sensitive utilities fell nearly 3%, leading declines amid a dramatic run-up in 10-year US Treasury yields that hit 16-year highs.

“US Treasury yields continue to march higher and that’s just crushing the dividend-paying stocks like utilities in Canada,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist of BMO Capital Markets.

Data showed Canada’s manufacturing sector downturn deepened in September to its lowest level since shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as weak market demand weighed on production and new orders.

The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.5 last month, from 48.0 in August.

Industrials stocks fell 0.8%.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange US Treasury yields energy sector PMI

Comments

1000 characters

TSX tumbles to near seven-month low

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

PM launches countrywide polio campaign

Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

PM highlights criticality of technical training programmes

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

PPP ‘only’ party that wants timely elections: Bilawal

Read more stories