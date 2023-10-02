BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,677 Increased By 50.6 (1.09%)
BR30 16,708 Increased By 139.1 (0.84%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
US stocks mixed as Washington averts shutdown

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2023 07:06pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday as worries about elevated Treasury bond yields offset relief at a congressional deal that averted an immediate US government shutdown.

The lofty state of bond yields amid predictions that inflation will be persistent has dampened enthusiasm for stocks, said Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors.

“Everybody’s obsessing,” Ogg said, describing a “wait-and-see” attitude towards stocks as markets await the Federal Reserve’s response to recent developments.

Wall Street dips as Treasury yields resume uptrend

Treasury bond yields are seen as a proxy for US interest rates, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury a focal point for investors.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 33,444.60.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,289.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 13,287.27.

The 11th hour deal by Congress late Saturday to avoid a US government shutdown, while welcome, “only keeps the government running until November 17,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

This means the deadlock surrounding funding has not been “settled” although it has been deferred, he added.

O’Hare noted that the compromise also could lead to the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, adding to overall political uncertainty.

This week’s calendar includes the September employment report and updates on the manufacturing and services sectors.

