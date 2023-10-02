BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
Zero tolerance for smuggling, terrorism: Bugti

  • Interior Minister says Indian intelligence agency RAW is involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan
BR Web Desk Published October 2, 2023 Updated October 2, 2023 06:12pm

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Monday that there is a "zero-tolerance policy" against smuggling and terrorism, adding that crackdowns against smuggling have borne fruit in cooperation with provinces, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside Interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi.

Bugti detailed the anti-smuggling operations in the country and said that the economy was suffering massive losses before the crackdowns began.

He reiterated that Indian intelligence agency RAW is involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan.

The interior minister said that the government had managed to bring down the value of the dollar and was making more efforts to bring it down to its original value. He said that action had been taken against 168 currency smugglers.

He said that data on food had been gathered from all provinces and sugar smuggling had been clamped down upon using modern technology.

Bugti also said that 10,195 litres of smuggled petrol had been recovered and action would also be taken against the pumps selling them.

He added that a crackdown had also been carried out against drugs and 43 metric tonnes of various drugs had been confiscated.

On the recent terror attacks in Balochistan, Bugti said that evidence had been found of RAW being involved and no extremist activities in the country would be tolerated.

