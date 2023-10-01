RAW behind terror attacks in Balochistan: Bugti

QUETTA: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti Saturday alleged that India’s foreign intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was involved in the recent terror attacks in Balochistan.

Speaking to the media here, he said: “Those playing the role of a facilitator, whoever is doing this — be it anyone, whatever you may call it — they all are the same for us, all have the same origins, all are being handled from one place, RAW is behind all them.”

“All incidents that took place before this… they all were unearthed — all major incidents that occurred in Balochistan — and the RAW’s involvement has been there behind all those, and the forces that want to destabilise Pakistan.”

Bugti vowed to pursue terrorists to their “dens” and that the policy of appeasement would not “happen anymore”.

“What we know is that these appeasement policies adhered to, what we saw in the past two to three years, there is no tolerance for that.”

He added that the state knew where the terrorists were operating from and asserted, “We will go to their dens, where they are nurtured and which are their safe havens, and we will go against them.”

Noting that at times an attack would be conducted by one organisation and another would claim its responsibility, the interior minister said the recent attacks were being investigated.

“Whether it is Daesh or TTP or anyone else… anyone committing violence under any banner… violence will only be exercised by the state,” Bugti said while vowing to hunt terrorists.

Recalling an attack earlier this month that left Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah injured, the minister stated that the mastermind of that attack was killed later.

He also lamented past occurrences of the state switching to an “appeasement policy” when dealing with terrorist elements.

He stated: “I am honestly telling you that our issue is that we reach a certain level against terrorists — whether it is terrorism under the name of nationalism or religion — we reach a certain position of strength and then all of a sudden, our state switches to an appeasement policy and we reduce our (action).”

Responding to reporters’ queries, he said the provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai could tell in detail about the matter of “suspending DCs (district commissioners) and SPs (superintendents of police)”, and asserted that a “thorough investigation” will be conducted.

The minister highlighted that yesterday’s blast was the “first ever in Balochistan regarding (the occasion of) 12th Rabiul Awwal” and noted that in the past, the Hazara community and Muharram processions were targeted.

Speaking about the matter of footballers abducted earlier this month from the Dera Bugti district, Bugti confirmed that four of them have returned. When asked by a reporter if they had been recovered or were released by the abductors, Bugti said, “Four have come (back) and the remaining two will also be recovered, God-willingly.” Bugti’s remarks come a day after a grisly suicide blast targeting a 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Balochistan’s Mastung claimed the lives of 55 people, including a police officer. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. However, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), responsible for some of the bloodiest attacks in Pakistan, denied its involvement. The caretaker government of Balochistan announced three days of mourning in the wake of the attack.