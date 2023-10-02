Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ surpasses ‘Pathaan’ to become top Indian film of the year

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan beat his own record at the box office as his latest film ‘Jawan’ overtook ‘Pathaan’ to become the best-performing Indian film of 2023, reported Variety on Monday.

‘Jawan’, which opened on September 7, shattered ‘Pathaan’’s opening day record and has since amassed $129 million. ‘Pathaan’ opened in January and concluded its run with $126 million, added the Variety report.

‘Jawan’ features Khan in a dual role as a father and son who set out to rectify corruption in Indian society. ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’ now occupy fifth and sixth places, respectively, in all-time box office takings.

Among the top performing Bollywood films of all time are Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ (2016), which retains the top spot with $244 million (including more than $190 million from China), followed by S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ (2017, $219 million).

‘RRR’ (2022, $159 million) and Prashant Neel’s ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ (2022, $151 million) follow in third and fourth places, respectively.