Oct 02, 2023
Life & Style

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ surpasses ‘Pathaan’ to become top Indian film of the year

BR Life & Style Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:12pm
Photo courtesy: Yash Raj Films
Photo courtesy: Yash Raj Films

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan beat his own record at the box office as his latest film ‘Jawan’ overtook ‘Pathaan’ to become the best-performing Indian film of 2023, reported Variety on Monday.

‘Jawan’, which opened on September 7, shattered ‘Pathaan’’s opening day record and has since amassed $129 million. ‘Pathaan’ opened in January and concluded its run with $126 million, added the Variety report.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ scripts biggest opening day in Bollywood cinema

‘Jawan’ features Khan in a dual role as a father and son who set out to rectify corruption in Indian society. ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’ now occupy fifth and sixth places, respectively, in all-time box office takings.

Among the top performing Bollywood films of all time are Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ (2016), which retains the top spot with $244 million (including more than $190 million from China), followed by S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ (2017, $219 million).

Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan to make history with two $100mn films in single year

‘RRR’ (2022, $159 million) and Prashant Neel’s ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ (2022, $151 million) follow in third and fourth places, respectively.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ surpasses ‘Pathaan’ to become top Indian film of the year

