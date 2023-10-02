BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,677 Increased By 50.6 (1.09%)
BR30 16,708 Increased By 139.1 (0.84%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm extends losses for second session on weaker Chicago soyoil

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2023 04:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures traded lower on Monday, extending losses for a second session trailing weakness in Chicago soyoil as the Chinese closed for a long holiday.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 65 ringgit, or 1.73%, to 3,702 ringgit ($785.15) a metric ton when the market closed.

Palm oil futures dropped 6.06% in September after posting two consecutive monthly gains.

“Malaysia crude palm oil futures were seen trading sharply lower today in absence of any fresh buying as key destination China is on holidays and Chicago soyoil futures continued to show a selloff since last week,” said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at the Mumbai-based Sunvin Group

The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade edged down 0.38%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September were seen rising between 5.4% and 8.1%, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services data showed.

Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price to $827.37 a ton for the Oct. 1-15 period, which kept export tax and levy for crude palm oil unchanged at $33 and $85 per ton.

Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 3,700 to 4,500 ringgit ($790-$960) per ton from now until mid-2024, as an El Niño weather pattern threatens supplies amid rising demand, analyst said.

Palm oil may drop into a range of 3,716-3,741 ringgit per ton, as its bounce from 3,637 ringgit has completed around a resistance at 3,859 ringgit.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm extends losses for second session on weaker Chicago soyoil

Import compression: Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 42% to $5.29bn in 3MFY24

Rupee sees 18th consecutive session of gain, settles at 286.76 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Zero tolerance for smuggling, terrorism: Bugti

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points on improved sentiment

More companies announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes continue

Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo

Sri Lanka’s creditors likely to reach debt reduction deal in Oct

LHC gives police one week to recover Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories