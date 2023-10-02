UAE ‘key’ market for Lamborghini, Dubai boasts world’s largest showroom

The UAE has emerged as a “key market” for luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini as it focuses on customisation and premium customer service, reported Arabian Business on Monday.

Dubai also boasts the world’s largest dedicated Lamborghini dealer facility as the city “strives to build a vibrant community and connect like-minded individuals who share a profound respect for the brand’s heritage and performance,” Rakan Turki, Chief Executive Officer for Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, was quoted as saying by Arabian Business.

Photo courtesy: Lamborghini

“The UAE has emerged as a key market for us,” Turki added, placing emphasis on Dubai. “Personalisation goes hand in hand with Lamborghini and most customers seek to design a car that is tailor made to their tastes.”

He added how the brand’s success was contingent on “premium customer service, and strong brand representation online.”

Dubai: world’s most expensive car license plate auctioned for $15mn

Last year, Arabian Business reported that Lamborghini’s were sold out until 2024 with other brands also facing a shortage of high-priced luxury goods during periods of inflation and high cost-of-living.

An exterior view of the multi-level Lamborghini showroom located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Photo courtesy: Lamborghini

Wealthy investors, it seems, have not slowed down and are still looking to purchase high-value luxury items – some considering it as an investment due to the sheer gap between demand and supply.

“Lamborghini’s sharp lines, roaring engines, and an authoritative presence on the road have helped the brand develop into an embodiment of the highest level of automotive excellence, Turki was quoted as saying.

Similar sentiments can be experienced in the UAE, where luxury cars are a passion and enthusiasts from all over the world cherish the brand.“

New record for Dubai after sale of $82.2mn Palm Jumeirah mansion

The luxury brand caters to a select few with the lowest priced car coming in at AED840,000 (nearly Rs70 million).

The brand also offers additional exclusive services within the Ad Personam lounge – situated within the showrooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi – where customers who seek personalisation for their luxury vehicle, can choose from a record 348 colours.

The space also houses a saddlery department, allowing customers to customise not only the exterior colour of the car but also the embroidery on the inside.

“Nothing less than a work of art can be created inside a Lamborghini, from the embroidery of peach tree branches and blossoms and the self-portraits of the customer or a favourite pet, to the street art style drawings with raging bull and splashes of colour, not to mention skyline images of a favourite city,” Turki was quoted as saying.

Dubai is emerging as a favourite for the ultra-rich, and Ambani’s reported purchase cements this status

The brand is also gearing up to launch a website that will provide a more immersive experience for purchasing and customising vehicles.

“There will always be a demand for supercars,” added Turki, simply for owning the car for its performance and “being part of an exclusive class of drivers.”

Dubai, Doha, London among top cities where international travellers loved to splurge in 2022