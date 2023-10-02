BAFL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.54%)
Sterling on back foot again after September slump

Reuters Published October 2, 2023 Updated October 2, 2023 03:02pm

LONDON: The pound fell slightly on Monday, continuing a weak run that saw it drop 3.7% in September - its worst monthly performance in a year.

Sterling was last down 0.14% at $1.2188. Last week it fell to its lowest level since March at $1.2111 before picking up slightly, but it is still up 0.8% for the year.

The euro was roughly flat against the pound at 86.66 pence.

The euro zone’s currency picked up against the pound last month, but remains around 2% lower since January.

There was little in the way of economic data to move markets on Monday although figures showed that British house prices in September were 5.3% lower than a year earlier. Prices were unchanged month-on-month.

The final reading of a closely watched UK manufacturing survey showed that activity continued to slow sharply in September, although less steeply than the month before.

Investors have sold both the pound and the euro as the economic outlook in Europe has darkened after their respective central banks hiked interest rates sharply to tame inflation. Meanwhile, the dollar has rallied on the back of a strong US economy and rising bond yields.

“I think the UK is in a very difficult place,” said Jamie Niven, senior fixed income portfolio manager at Candriam.

Sterling hits fresh six-month low against dollar as BoE seen done with hikes

“If there’s one area where I think recession is more likely than not, it’s the UK.” Investors will be keeping an eye on the ruling Conservatives’ party conference in Manchester this week.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is due to speak on Monday and confirmed in a morning media round that the British minimum wage will rise to at least 11 pounds ($13.42) an hour from 10.42 pounds.

“Whilst not a normally market moving event, there is a risk that the Conservatives feel a need to roll the dice given the size of Labour’s poll lead,” said Nicholas Rees, FX market analyst at broker Monex Europe.

The main event in markets this week is the release of US employment figures on Friday.

A strong reading would bolster the argument that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for a long time - an idea that pushed US bond yields to their highest level since 2007 last week.

