BAFL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
BIPL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.89%)
BOP 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
FABL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
HBL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 89.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.73%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.81%)
MLCF 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 98.15 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.83%)
PAEL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PIOC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.82%)
PPL 75.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.15%)
PRL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 47.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.94%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.26%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 42.2 (0.91%)
BR30 16,683 Increased By 113.7 (0.69%)
KSE100 46,598 Increased By 365.1 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 149.7 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Beyonce’s concert film to be distributed globally by AMC

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2023 01:12pm
Photo: Instagram @beyonce
Photo: Instagram @beyonce

A film based on U.S. pop star Beyonce’s hit ‘Renaissance World Tour’ is set to be distributed globally by a unit of AMC Entertainment, the company said, as cinema chains look to fill content gaps stemming from Hollywood strikes.

Beyonce’s film is a theatrical production of the singer-songwriter’s global tour this summer, spanning 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

Hot Tour Summer sees Taylor, Beyonce eye $1bn mark

The film follows a similar release by pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film will be distributed in cinemas in North America starting Oct. 13.

The concert films provide cinema chains such as AMC, Cinemark and Cineplex, with high-profile titles to help fill gaps caused by a prolonged strike by actors and writers in Hollywood.

‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce’ is set to play in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, AMC said, adding that additional global cities would be announced at a later date.

Beyoncé gets $24mn payout to perform at opening of Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal: report

AMC’s rival Cinemark also announced that it will play the concert film in its U.S. theaters. Both cinema chains said their standard showtime tickets in the U.S. will start at $22.

Entertainment website Variety first reported Beyonce’s talks to release ‘Renaissance’ through AMC.

Taylor Swift Beyonce

Comments

1000 characters

Beyonce’s concert film to be distributed globally by AMC

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to recover against US dollar

PPIB urges SBP to clear $700m dues of power projects

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 450 points

More companies announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes continue

Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo

Oil prices steady as focus returns to supply outlook

PD proposes gas prices for Mari-based fertiliser plants

Chinese investor: Two local traders booked for ‘defrauding’

Read more stories