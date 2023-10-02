BAFL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

  • IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserves judgment after hearing arguments from both sides
BR Web Desk Published 02 Oct, 2023 12:14pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved on Monday its verdict on the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) plea for an in-camera hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the cipher case, Aaj News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the court’s verdict after hearing arguments from both sides .

Last month, IHC had asked FIA to move an application if it wanted the public to be excluded from the hearing.

The high court issued a two-page written order on the prosecution’s request seeking in-camera proceedings of the case.

The FIA had requested the court for an in-camera hearing, citing “privileged” and “sensitive” documents and information as a reason.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the FIA submitted a challan in the cipher case against Imran and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The challan said Imran and Qureshi were found guilty in the case. It requested the court to conduct their trial and sentence them.

FIA said that the former PM had a copy of the cipher but he did not return it.

The FIA also submitted a list of 28 witnesses to the court with the challan after recording their statements under Section 161.

Cypher case: FIA submits challan against IK, Qureshi

Former foreign secretaries Dr Asad Majeed Khan and Sohail Mehmood as well as then additional foreign secretary Faisal Niaz Tirmizi’s names have also been added to the list of witnesses.

The cipher case is related to “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of an attempt to remove his government, in which Qureshi was foreign minister.

The PTI chairman is in Attock Jail while Qureshi is incarcerated in Adiala Jail in relation to the case.

