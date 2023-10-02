BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Violation of order: IHC summons Member Legal FBR

Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned Member (Legal) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to appear in person before IHC, for violation of the order passed by IHC in tax recovery matters, by the field formations specifically Large Taxpayer Office, Islamabad.

When contacted tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt told this correspondent that on the same issue Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has also summoned Member (Operations) FBR for not responding to specific tax-related queries regarding instructions issued by the FBR for attachment of bank accounts of power distribution companies (Discos, NTDC, and CPPAG) for tax recovery by field formations.

Sources told that a specific complaint has been lodged before the FTO after silence from May 5, 2023, to September 1, 2023, on the part of FBR for not clarifying a simple matter pertaining to avoidance of futile litigation at the cost of taxpayer money in courts. Some FBR’s field formations are violating instructions issued by FBR in the attachment of bank account of Discos, NTDC, and CPPAG in recovery measures and circular bearing C. No 6 (21) S (IR-Operations)/ 2017/ 35481-R dated 20.03.2017, have been ignored and violated by the field formations.

IHC order states: “Petitioner is aggrieved of the recovery of tax under Section 140 without issuing a notice under Section 138(1), which learned counsel submits is a clear violation of the settled law on the subject including by a recent judgment in WP no. 2622/2022. The parties are directed to file their statements of costs of litigation before the next date of hearing.

“The associate counsel states that he has been appointed as counsel by the respondent FBR only yesterday, and an adjournment request is therefore made.

The adjournment request is allowed with the observation that no further adjournment request will be entertained except on payment of costs of Rs.10,000/- on the next date and further escalating costs thereafter. Further, in view of the pattern of wilful disregard of a judgment of this court, it is necessary to hear the Member (Legal) of FBR also, who is therefore directed to appear in person on the next date of hearing. Re-list on 02.11.2023.”

Matter was communicated to the FBR vide email dated 05.05.2023 followed by reminders dated 09.08.2023 and 28.08.2023, but all in vain, nobody at FBR is ready to accept their professional obligation to perform duties in accordance with Section 206, the FBR Act, 2007 read with Article 4 and 5 of the Constitution, Waheed Butt added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC Islamabad High Court FBR FTO Waheed Shahzad Butt tax cases LTO Islamabad FBR Member Legal tax recovery

Comments

1000 characters

Violation of order: IHC summons Member Legal FBR

PPIB urges SBP to clear $700m dues of power projects

PD proposes gas prices for Mari-based fertiliser plants

Security and stability in country: Religious leaders say fully support army

Uplift loans, advances: Govt fixes rate of mark-up

US Congress averts govt shutdown

Dasu transmission line scam probe: Composition of Senate panel may be changed

Chinese investor: Two local traders booked for ‘defrauding’

Terrorist attacks: Xi, Li extend condolences to President, PM

UK condemns terrorist attacks

Settlement of employees’ obligations: SME Bank allowed to use available surplus funds

Read more stories