Zia Sarhadi re-elected PAJCCI coordinator

Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am

PESHAWAR: Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has been re-elected for the post during election of new cabinet for the year 2023-24.

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday, re-election of Ziaul Haq Sarhadi as Coordinator PAJCCI for KP has been made in recognition of his services for the cause of promotion of Pak-Afghan trade during the preceding year.

The election of a new cabinet for the year 2023-24 was held during the general body meeting of PAJCCI held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Zubair Motiwala. Junaid Ismail Makda has been elected as President while other cabinet members are Haji Abdul Bari, Senior Vice President for Quetta (Chaman), Shuja Muhammad VP Peshawar, Imtiaz Ali, Director Peshawar, Khalid

Shezad Director Peshawar and others.

It merits a mention here that Ziaul-Haq Sarhadi is associated with Custom Clearing and Forwarding business for the last 50 years. He has also served as Senior Vice President of PAJCCI for two terms and Director for three years. He also holds the office of Member Advisory Committee of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) and remained Senior Vice President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Chairman All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association of gemstones.

