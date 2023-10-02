BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Power breakdown at Dhabiji Pumping Station causes 104MGD water shortage

Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: Karachi city faced 104 MGD water shortage due to sudden power breakdown by K Electric yesterday at Dhabiji Pumping Station, according to the Water Corporation spokesperson.

The power breakdown occurred at 5 am yesterday and power was restored at 7:20 am, due to the breakdown, 72 inch line number two of PRRC, line number five of MS including third phase manifold was affected.

The spokesman KWSC said that the repair work of the affected MS line number five has been completed at 1:20 am, while the repair work of the affected PRRC line number two is going on which will be completed in the next 4 days. The repair work of the third phase manifold will be completed in the next 48 hours.

He further said that the due to the power breakdown yesterday, the government hydrants of the Water Corporation also faced shortage of water. In this regard citizens are requested to use water carefully and store water, so that they don’t have to face any problem.

Power breakdown at Dhabiji Pumping Station causes 104MGD water shortage

